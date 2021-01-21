HOLDERNESS — Beneath the snow and ice is a wondrous world of peril: oxygen starts to deplete, food is scarce, and water temperature is barely above 37°F. Join Science Center naturalists and staff in search of fish that remain active under these conditions, Saturday, Feb. 5, 7-10:30 a.m. Participants will try to entice fish using lures and jigging techniques that mimic their natural food. Learn about fish adaptations by observing fish colors, fins, and mouthparts. Whether fishing for food, for social gathering outdoors, or to be out in the elements, ice fishing is a great activity to foster your love for nature.
All fishing instruction and equipment are provided at no extra cost. Ages 16 and up must have a current fishing license. Adults must accompany children as a registered program participant. Dress for the weather with insulated snow boots and non-cotton socks; many layers of clothing including non-cotton insulating base layers, a windproof outer layer; sunscreen, sunglasses, hat, gloves, and facemask. Bring extra gloves, a hot beverage, hand and toe warmers, and a camp chair. Pre-registration is required for all programs at www.nhnature.org.
Cost: $20/member; $25/non-member
To register for this event, and learn about upcoming programs, and membership go to www.nhnature.org or call 603-968-7194.
