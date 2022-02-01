HOLDERNESS — Join the Squam Lakes Association and Lakes Region Conservation Corps members Bri and Paul for a icy hike out across the lake to Bowman Island on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 8 a.m. to noon. Meet at the west parking lot of Chamberlain Reynolds Memorial Forest for a short half-mile hike out to the beach, where hikers will strap on snowshoes or microspikes and venture out on the lake ice for a 1.5 mile hike out to the islands, round trip four miles. Participants may bring their own snowshoes and microspikes, though the SLA will provide pairs to those who need them. Make sure to bring plenty of warm layers and water.
For more information or to sign up for this guided hike, visit squamlakes.org or call 603-968-7336.
