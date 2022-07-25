HOLDERNESS — Camping 101, a program for families who have never camped before but are interested in getting out into the great outdoors on Friday, July 29, 4-6 p.m. The basics will be covered including how to pick a good spot to set up a tent, how to set up a tent, how to start a fire, fire safety, how to use the bathroom in the woods with minimal impact, and end with a campfire cookout. Participants will enjoy hotdogs and s'mores by the fire.
For more information, or to sign up for this Adventure Ecology program, visit the SLA website at squamlakes.org or contact the SLA directly 603-968-7336.
