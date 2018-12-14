LACONIA — An exhibit, 'Ski Laconia: The History of the Gunstock Mountain Resort,' will open at the Laconia Public Library at 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 20.
Presented by the Laconia Historical and Museum Society, the exhibit features an overview of the early 20th century events and plans that resulted in Belknap County's playground and ski industry. The story will continue by unfolding the trends and special people that made it happen.
In conjunction with the exhibit, the society will present a program at Woodside in the Taylor Community, at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2019, with Gunstock General Manager Greg Goddard as featured speaker.
The exhibit opening is free and open to the public, and the exhibit will be on display until mid-March. Refreshments will be served.
For more information, call 603-527-1278, visit laconiahistory.org, or find LHMS on Facebook.
