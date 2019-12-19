LACONIA — The New England Wolves will host a “Skate with the Wolves” clinic starting Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at the Merrill Fay Arena. The clinic is 9:45-10:55 a.m., and cost is $15.
The skills clinic is open to all youth hockey players, and will be hosted by the Wolves junior coaches and several players. Full equipment is required.
To register, visit ne-wolveshockey.com/page/show/1608063-home.
