WOLFEBORO — Makers Mill and Governor Wentworth Arts Council are collaborating to offer a series of four fun and creative workshops during February and March that focus on making a wearable clothing item made from recycled or repurposed materials. The workshops are designed for all, whether you’re new to design and sewing, or proficient.
The first workshop on Saturday, Feb. 5 is aptly titled “What is Upcycling?: A look at upcycled fashions from practical to costume.” Participants will begin deconstructing, designing, and planning their project. A basic sewing kit will be provided with instructions on how to use each tool, and instructors will assist with design questions. Some materials will be provided and attendees are also encouraged to bring their own and to share.
The second workshop on Saturday, Feb. 19 is “Sewing 101,” designed for those new to sewing, or looking for a refresher. Learn how to use a sewing machine, how stretch stitches and rolled hem stitches work, how to use patterns and adapt them to upcycled garments, and adapt a pattern to fit your body and still be able to move.
The third workshop, “Creating Shape & Structure” on Saturday, March 5 teaches sewing and framework techniques that ensure a clothing garment or a fantasy costume defies gravity.
The final workshop on Saturday, March 19 is about “Attachments & Embellishments.” Learn how to attach things so the garment is easy to put on and remove. Instruction includes ancient lashing techniques, traditional zippers, and basic buttons. Hand and machine techniques will be practiced. Embellishments are the fun part: explore dyeing, painting, hand sewing, hot glue, and machine techniques for adding or changing design elements to clothing.
The workshops are a precursor to, but are not a prerequisite for, the Upcycled Fashion Show being held on Saturday, April 22 at Makers Mill. You can read more about participating in the show and register online at www.makersmill.org/blog.
However, the general public is also invited to join in the fun and attend one or all of the workshops. Participating in the Fashion Show is not a requirement of doing the workshops. Those who sign up to participate in the Upcycled Fashion Show in April may attend all four workshops for free. For others there’s a $15 fee, reduced to $10 for GWAC members.
All workshops will be three-hour events between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., with a venue (tba) in Wolfeboro. The workshops will follow all prevailing Covid-19 guidance. Participants should bring their own paper bag lunch and water bottle. Those interested can sign up online at www.makersmill.org/events. There is also more background information about the workshops and the Upcycled Fashion Show at www.makersmill.org/blog, and questions can be directed to Liz Helfer at info@GovernorWentworthArtsCouncil.org.
