LACONIA — Jodie Gallant, CEO of JMG Marketing & Business Strategy and Lakes Region Entrepreneur, and Emily Aborn, founder of She Built This, LLC and Emily Aborn Consulting, together would like to recognize the top sponsors of their upcoming event, "She Built This: Lakes Region." The event is set for Thursday, Sept. 29 at Lakeport Opera House.
The event is receiving a lot of buzz around the community with ticket sales taking off, and several local businesses that have opted to jump in and lend their support with a sponsorship.
Gallant and Aborn are thrilled to announce the top sponsors of "She Built This: Lakes Region." They would like to thank the following businesses for their monetary and in-kind support: Bank of New Hampshire, HPM Insurance, Lake Life Realty Team – Brie Stephens – Compass, Wescott Law, Rise Wealth Management, Laconia Daily Sun, Northeast Communications, Minuteman Press, Beckah M. Beauty, and The Room Hair Design by Kresta.
“Without the support of these amazing businesses, we would not be able to bring this inspiring, exciting event to our community’s entrepreneurs and business leaders,” says Gallant. “We are beyond grateful for the support and invite everyone to join us in celebrating these community-minded businesses.”
Aborn adds, “This event is the epitome of teamwork and collaboration, and the added support of our sponsors is a shining example of this. We are so proud and thankful that they recognized our vision of building a community of support for small business owners and are supporting us in our efforts.”
"She Built This: Lakes Region" will bring the business community together with networking, inspiring stories, and thought leadership, featuring a carefully curated panel of five of Lakes Region’s own successful women entrepreneurs who will participate in a roundtable discussion. Guests will be inspired by hearing their stories of entrepreneurship, community-building, and more.
"She Built This: Lakes Region" attendees can expect networking with fellow entrepreneurs and professionals, a roundtable and Q & A with panelists who will be sharing what they’ve experienced and learned throughout their entrepreneurial journeys, refreshments, inspiring conversations, laughter, and a lot of fun.
