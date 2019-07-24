NEEDHAM, Mass. — Seven riders from New Hampshire's Lakes Region will be among the 6,600 participants in the Pan-Mass Challenge on Aug. 3 and 4.
Nancy Belanger of Laconia, David Hamblet of Meredith, Scott Apgar of Moultonborough, Michelle Down of Sanbornton, Eva LaGram and Gil Macdonald of Tuftonboro, and Katherine Royce of Wolfeboro will pedal up to 192 miles, with the goal of helping to raise $60 million for cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Cyclists from 43 states and 12 countries will participate in the Pan-Mass Challenge, taking on one of 12 routes that pass through 47 towns and range from 25 to 192 miles. The choices are designed to cater to all levels of cycling and fundraising ability.
Riders will range in age from 13 to 88 and include seasoned triathletes as well as weekend warriors. Many ride to honor a family member or friend who has battled cancer, while more than 900 riders and volunteers are cancer survivors or current patients themselves.
Participants are required to raise between $600 and $8,500, depending on their chosen route. The average cyclist raises more than $8,825, helping the organization continue to increase its gift each year, despite declining trends in the industry.
If the Pan-Mass Challenge reaches its 2019 fundraising goal of $60 million, Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne, a cancer survivor and former PMC rider, has committed to donate an additional $1 million to the cause. One hundred percent of every rider-raised dollar is donated directly to Dana-Farber through the its fundraising arm, the Jimmy Fund. The PMC is the institute’s largest single contributor, accounting for more than 55 percent of the Jimmy Fund’s annual revenue. In 2018, the Pan-Mass Challenge donated an unprecedented $56 million to Dana-Farber, bringing it’s 39-year contribution to more than $654 million.
To make a financial contribution to a rider from your town or become a virtual rider, visit www.pmc.org, or call 800-WE-CYCLE. Connect with #PMC2019 #PMC40 on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
