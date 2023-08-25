Book Giveaway

BELMONT — September is Library Card Sign up Month? Belmont Public Library is participating in a state-wide challenge to see if it has the highest number of renewals and sign ups this month. Do you have a card that you would like to renew or do you need to get a library card? Visit us Sept. 1-30, to help the library towards its goal.

Ms. Rebecca hosts Tea and Tales Book Group, which will meet on the third Thursday in September at 5 p.m. For September they are reading "Eight Perfect Murders," by Peter Swanson. Director Eileen hosts Friday Fiction on the third Friday of each month. Friday Fiction is reading "Unlikely Animals," by Annie Hartnett, on Sept. 15, at 10:30 a.m. Copies of both book selections can be found on the main level of the library or through the library’s ebook services. If you want to participate remotely, contact Rebecca or Eileen at circulation@belmontpubliclibrary.org.

