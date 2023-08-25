BELMONT — September is Library Card Sign up Month? Belmont Public Library is participating in a state-wide challenge to see if it has the highest number of renewals and sign ups this month. Do you have a card that you would like to renew or do you need to get a library card? Visit us Sept. 1-30, to help the library towards its goal.
Ms. Rebecca hosts Tea and Tales Book Group, which will meet on the third Thursday in September at 5 p.m. For September they are reading "Eight Perfect Murders," by Peter Swanson. Director Eileen hosts Friday Fiction on the third Friday of each month. Friday Fiction is reading "Unlikely Animals," by Annie Hartnett, on Sept. 15, at 10:30 a.m. Copies of both book selections can be found on the main level of the library or through the library’s ebook services. If you want to participate remotely, contact Rebecca or Eileen at circulation@belmontpubliclibrary.org.
The library encourages its adult patrons to try its Watercolor Workshop on Mondays at 2 p.m. Participants work with watercolors on independent projects.
Do you love working on embroidery, knitting, or crocheting? Join staff and other patrons on Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. for a laid-back hour of fiber arts crafting. Bring a knitting, crochet or cross-stitch project you are working on, or try one of the take home kits for a new idea. Both adult groups are self-guided with experienced advisors on hand.
The youth services’ program lineup is changing with the season. Ms. Rebecca will begin a new program on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. called Babies, Blankets and Books. This program is geared for newborns through 12 months of age with their caregiver. Tuesdays will bring back the Musical Munchkins program, beginning Sept. 5, at 11 a.m. StoryTots will move to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays beginning Sept. 6. The library's new toddler program, Tinker Tots, starts on Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. This program is geared towards children 2-4 years old, introducing them to different S.T.E.M. ideas and areas of interest.
In September, Youth Services will host two book clubs. Great Stone Face Book Club (grades 5-6) will meet on Sept. 7, at 3 p.m., to discuss the graphic novels "El Deafo, Short & Skinny," and "When the Stars are Scattered." The Isinglass Flume (I.F.) Book Club will meet Sept. 21, at 3 p.m., to review "The Silence Between Us," by Alison Gervais.
New this fall, Ms. Rebecca will be offering two programs for the homeschool communities. The art program will run every other week beginning Tuesday Sept. 5, at 1 p.m. Each month a new artist will be introduced for the homeschoolers to learn about. On alternate weeks, Ms. Rebecca will introduce the homeschoolers to new areas of S.T.E.M. Both new programs are geared for patrons 6-15 years of age and their adults. The homeschool LEGO drop-in time continues Thursdays at 1 p.m. Have your family come create and chat with other homeschooled families.
Finally, Flashback Film Fridays resume Friday, Sept. 8, at 3 p.m. The library will be diving into 1990s iconic films. This program is meant for middle/high school patrons. For questions about any youth services offerings, contact Rebecca at 603-267-8331 or youthservices@belmontpubliclibrary.org.
