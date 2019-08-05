GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a Senior Moment-um Program on Monday, Aug. 12. Meet at Gilford Town Hall at 9:15 a.m. before carpooling to the Wright Museum in Wolfeboro to view the collection of World War II memorabilia. After exploring the museum, head to Morrissey’s Front Porch for a noon lunch. Admission to the Wright Museum is $7, and participants will be responsible for their lunch. RSVP by Thursday, Aug. 8, to 603-527-4722.
