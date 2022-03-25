GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring Senior Moment-um Program on Monday, April 4. Participants will meet in the Gilford Community Church’s Fellowship Hall at noon with a ballgame lunch including hot dogs, jumbo pretzels, peanuts and candy to gear up for the baseball season with a viewing of the movie, “The Rookie,” starring Dennis Quaid. The movie is FREE of charge, but the cost for those interested in lunch is $5 per person. Participants must RSVP by Thursday, March 31.
To RSVP or for more information, contact the Gilford Parks and Rec. Dept. at 603-527-4722.
