GILFORD — Purple loosestrife has a square stem and smooth leaf edges to distinguish it from the native species that are in bloom. Removing a few clumps that will impact the Wetlands Walk at Gunstock Recreation area one of the tasks for Saturday, July 30 from 9 a.m.-noon volunteer session.
The forecast looks good and participants will be working at the boardwalk and adjacent trails. As always, there will be a variety of tasks from very easy to more challenging. If you can volunteer, arrive and depart during that time to suit your needs.
