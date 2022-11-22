FRANKLIN — The City of Franklin and Franklin Falls Business Group will host the second annual Franklin Falls Holiday Stroll on Friday, Dec. 2, from 3:30 to 8 p.m., in downtown Franklin. Many community organizations are joining together to bring this event to Franklin Falls. This very festive event will feature the annual christmas tree lighting, parade, horse drawn wagon rides, a craft village, the opening of Festival of Trees, Christmas caroling and much, much more. Event timeline follows:
3:30 – 6 p.m. — Santa’s Workshop
Bessie Rowell Community Center, City of Franklin Recreation Department
Share Christmas wishes and have your picture taken with Santa for a donation to Mix 94.1 Cash & Cans, face painting, crafts, cookie decorating and holiday
music. (Children must be accompanied by an adult).
3 to 8 p.m. — Craft Village
Franklin Public Library
City of Franklin Public Library and it’s Trustees
Holiday crafters, bakery goods, holiday treats
4:30 to 6 p.m. Christmas Carols
Episcopal Mission Church of Franklin
Join in or just enjoy traditional Christmas Carols
4 to 7 p.m. — Horse drawn Wagon Rides
Location: Franklin Police Department, 5 Hancock Terrace
Heisler Hay and Horse will offer horse drawn wagon rides, come and meet Bud and Sonny Boy, Suffolk Punch Draft Horses who will take you for a wagon ride through downtown Franklin. Meet the wagon and the horses at the Franklin Police Department.
6 p.m. — Christmas Parade
Bessie Rowell Community Center to Marceau Park
Gather along Central Street to view the vehicle parade escorting Santa Claus to Marceau Park.
6:30 p.m. Christmas Tree Lighting
Marceau Park, City of Franklin
Greet Santa Claus as he arrives in a Franklin fire truck, sing carols, enjoy the wonder of the tree lighting
5 to 8 p.m. — Festival of Trees
Franklin Opera House, City of Franklin
Downtown Crepes, The Thrift Clothes Basket, Waterhorse Irish Pub and Franklin Savings Bank will be offering special holiday treats.
Additional holiday events the first weekend in December
Lights of Memory, Dec. 4 at 4 p.m., Episcopal Mission Church, 206 Central St.
Place a snowflake on the Christmas Tree in memory of a loved one. For more information email Christine Dzujna at dzujna@metrocast.net.
