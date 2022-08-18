HOLDERNESS — Join the Squam Lakes Association on an expedition through Chamberlain Reynolds Memorial Forest on Friday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon, to explore soil and plant matter in search of fascinating creatures that the Squam watershed ecosystem relies on — decomposers.
Lakes Region Conservation Corps member Nathan will lead a hike through the swamp trails of the forest, where participants will look for decaying plant matter to closely observe. Even a seemingly lifeless log might be teeming with interesting creatures. Expect to hike about 1.5 miles on mostly flat ground. There will be discussion on the huge importance of decomposers throughout the program.
Decomposers are crucial to life. Essentially all life’s energy comes from the sun: photosynthesizing plants turn solar energy into chemical energy, which can then trickle up the food chain. How can plants do this? Many of the key ingredients are the available nutrients in their soil.
Decomposers are the ones responsible for recycling organic material back into available nutrients — without them, the entire circle of life would come to a halt.
For more information, or to sign up for this Adventure Ecology program, visit the SLA website at: squamlakes.org or contact the SLA directly at 603-968-7336.
