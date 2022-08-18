HOLDERNESS — Join the Squam Lakes Association on an expedition through Chamberlain Reynolds Memorial Forest on Friday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon, to explore soil and plant matter in search of fascinating creatures that the Squam watershed ecosystem relies on — decomposers.

Lakes Region Conservation Corps member Nathan will lead a hike through the swamp trails of the forest, where participants will look for decaying plant matter to closely observe. Even a seemingly lifeless log might be teeming with interesting creatures. Expect to hike about 1.5 miles on mostly flat ground.  There will be discussion on the huge importance of decomposers throughout the program.

