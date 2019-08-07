LACONIA — The Scott Spradling Band will perform at Pitman's Freight Room, at 94 New Salem St., on Friday, Aug. 9, at 8 p.m.
The Scott Spradling Band is a 10-piece band that plays a wide variety of music, from Michael Bublé to Elton John, Chicago to Frank Sinatra. The dance floor will be open, so bring your dancing shoes and have a great time.
Doors open at 7 p.m. at the BYO venue. For reservations, call 603-527-0043, or see www.pitmansfreightroom.com.
