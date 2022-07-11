MEREDITH — Every year the Meredith/Inter-Lakes Alumni Association presents three scholarships to graduating seniors at Inter-Lakes High School who plan to pursue higher education. This year the scholarships were awarded to the students at the annual Alumni Brunch held at Church Landing on Sunday, June 5.
The 2022 Meredith/Inter-Lakes Alumni Technical School Scholarship was awarded to Owen Carney of Sandwich. Owen has a passion for the outdoors and has been on the soccer, ski and track teams during high school. He is an active member of the school's Outing Club and has climbed all 48 4,000 footers in New Hampshire over the past few years. Owen aspires to a career in the field of natural resource management and to become certified in Wilderness-EMT and avalanche training. He will attend Central Wyoming College in Lander, Wyoming in September.
The second 2022 Meredith/Inter-Lakes Alumni Scholarship was awarded to Ethan Bickford of Meredith. Ethan is an active member of the ILHS Class of 2022, has been a member of both the high school hockey and baseball teams, and has completed numerous community service projects through his local church. An avid outdoorist, Ethan hopes to join the NH Fish & Game Department upon graduation from the University of New Hampshire with a degree in Environmental Biology.
The Marjorie E. Lee Scholarship is presented each year to a graduating senior who plans to major in Education or English in college. This year the scholarship was presented to Chloie Brown of Meredith. As a member of the ILHS senior class, Chloie has been a peer tutor, a member of the Cheer Club, Future Business Leaders of America, and the Art Club. Chloie will attend Keene State College in the fall and major in Elementary Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.