LACONIA — The Stitches of Love Knitting Group of the Congregational Church of Laconia United Church of Christ has been busy creating knitted and crocheted scarves for a community outreach projects. On Friday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Scarves in the Square will be available for anyone in the community in need of comfort and warmth, free of charge. More than 60 scarves will be displayed at 18 Veterans Square, across from the old train depot.
The group of knitters and crocheters meets once a week, Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the parish house adjacent to the church. Join them for cider and cookies.
