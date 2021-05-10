Did you do a “pandemic clean-out” of your house or garage this past year? Do you have some toxic materials that you need to safely dispose of? We encourage you to bring those materials to one of the eight collections sites during the annual Lakes Region Household Hazardous Waste Collection on July 31 and August 7 from 8:30 a.m. – noon.
The Lakes Region Planning Commission has received participation letters from 23 communities.
Household hazardous wastes are substances that can poison or contaminate the environment, and threaten the health of you, your family, and those in the community. They may be flammable, corrosive, reactive, or toxic and should be disposed of properly so as not to harm people or damage the region’s soil and water resources. According to the US EPA, most households use and create hazardous waste every day, resulting in an average of 15.5 pounds per year. If it is improperly disposed of, and tossed in with regular household trash, it can mix with other materials and may cause fires or injury.
Limiting the use of these substances is an important first step towards creating a healthy, clean household and keeping toxic chemicals out of our recreational and drinking water sources. When purchasing supplies for your home or summer cottage this year, consider low toxic alternatives to what you may have used before. For recipes, tips, and videos for low toxic cleaners, insect repellants, and personal care products, visit: www.lakesrpc.org/serviceshhw.asp.
The LRPC is still finalizing the details for the 2021 HHW Collections. For details about the event, or to find out if your town is participating this year, visit the LRPC website at the web address listed above or call our office at 603-279-5341. To be added to the HHW email list, please contact pwilson@lakesrpc.org.
