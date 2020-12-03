LACONIA — Santa Claus is working with Laconia Parks & Recreation so that he can call Laconia’s children before Christmas. Santa will be calling on Tuesday, Dec. 15t between 6 and 8 p.m. If your child would like a phone call from Santa, RSVP with Laconia Parks & Rec at 603-524-5046.
