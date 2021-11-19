GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department and Gilford Youth Center will be sponsoring the 12th annual Santa Land program on Friday, Dec. 3 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Gilford Youth Center. This fun filled program offers area youth the opportunity to participate in some holiday themed games and activities leading up to opportunity for their parents to take their picture with Santa Claus.
For more information, please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 603-527-4722.
