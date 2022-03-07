The 14th annual Robbie Mills Memorial 8 Ball Tournament to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Lakes Region & Greater Lakes Region Children's Auction will be held on Saturday, March 12 at Laconia Rod & Gun Club, 358 South Main Street.
Doors open at 9:30 a.m. $25 PP donation includes: Practice, Lunch & entry for door prizes. ($30.00 after 10:30 a.m.) Prize Sponsors: Tower Hill Tavern & NH Motor Speedway.
Tournament starts promptly at 11 a.m.
Double Elimination — BCAPL Rules apply
Trophies, cash prizes, food, raffles, 50/50 & live auction
Pre-Pay at www.robbiemills.org.
For information contact Tony Felch 603-998-1418 or on Robbie Mills website at www.robbiemills.org.
On Aug. 2, 1998 Robert J. “Robbie” Mills, 14, died, the victim of murder in connection with the theft of his bicycle. Hundreds of mourners attended calling hours for the youth, as an “angry and bewildered community” searched for closure. Mills had been a student at Memorial Middle School “where he was going to enter the eighth grade in September. He had been employed at Bonanza Steak House and had purchased his bicycle with his own money.
