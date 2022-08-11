BRISTOL — The Town of Bristol recently completed the final testing and commissioning of a 230 Kilowatt solar energy system adjacent to the town’s Waste Water Treatment Facility. The solar array was designed to provide 90 percent of the energy required to operate the Bristol Waste Water Treatment Facility. Paul Bemis, chairman of the Bristol energy committee, said, “This is an excellent example of a public/private partnership between the Town of Bristol, and Barrington Power. The Town gains the benefit of low-cost energy without the need for capital investment, and Barrington Power receives the solar tax benefits and a long-term power purchase commitment from the Town. Considering the electricity rate increases recently approved by the PUC, this partnership looks better every day.”
The solar array is owned, operated, and financed by Barrington Power. A long-term contract signed by the Town of Bristol will purchase all of the power the solar array can produce. The size of the solar array was specifically designed to match the energy consumption of the Waste Water Treatment Facility to maximize the cost savings. Benefits of the project include:
