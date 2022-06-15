FRANKLIN — Join the Franklin community at Trestle View Park for a ribbon cutting ceremony on the completion of phase 1 of the first whitewater park in New England on Friday, June 17 at 4 p.m. Hear thoughts and reflections from team members, elected officials and funding partners, as well as, to see Ron Magoon, president of Franklin Savings Bank, cut the ribbon officially opening the park.
The public-private partnership between the City of Franklin, Mill City Park, the many volunteers and residents have yielded success. Phase 1 construction included the installation of the first wave adjacent to the iconic Trestle View Park which was upgraded to include a stone amphitheater for connection to the river. In addition, the beginning of a walkway which will extend under the car bridge for pedestrian traffic is nearing completion.
“This project came to fruition because of the dedication of Mill City Park and the City of Franklin with the support of many, many community partners. We celebrate those partnerships with this ribbon cutting ceremony,” states Judie Milner, Franklin city manager.
The ribbon cutting ceremony will kick off the annual Winni River Days celebration with events for the entire family.
