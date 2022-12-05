Continuing a decades-old holiday tradition in the Lakes Region, Hope Ministries of the First United Methodist Church, with the help of the Laconia Rod and Gun Club, will provide a free dinner on Christmas Day (Sunday, Dec. 25) at the church off of Route 11A in Gilford. Those without family or who will be alone for Christmas are encouraged to sign up.
The dinner is for anyone who wants to share a part of their Christmas Day with others. All are welcome — singles, couples or families. The doors of the Gilford/Laconia Methodist Church will open at 12:30 for fellowship, carols and appetizers. At 1 p.m., dinner will be served in the church’s Fellowship Hall, featuring baked ham, vegetables, rolls and homemade desserts.
Volunteers are needed for serving and cleanup on Dec. 25. If you can help, please call Carol Michael at 603-455-9455 and leave your name and phone number.
The meal is free, but space is limited so reservations are required. Please contact the church office at 603-524-3289 or email office.nhhope@gmail.com by Wednesday, Dec. 14. If leaving a message, include name, phone number and the number in your party. Church hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 to noon.
Financial donations are welcome to ensure this wonderful tradition continues. Please drop off at the church office or send to the church at Hope Ministries at FUMC, PO Box 7408, Gilford NH 03247.
