Continuing a decades-old holiday tradition in the Lakes Region, Hope Ministries of the First United Methodist Church, with the help of the Laconia Rod and Gun Club, will provide a free dinner on Christmas Day (Sunday, Dec. 25) at the church off of Route 11A in Gilford. Those without family or who will be alone for Christmas are encouraged to sign up.

The dinner is for anyone who wants to share a part of their Christmas Day with others. All are welcome — singles, couples or families. The doors of the Gilford/Laconia Methodist Church will open at 12:30 for fellowship, carols and appetizers. At 1 p.m., dinner will be served in the church’s Fellowship Hall, featuring baked ham, vegetables, rolls and homemade desserts. 

