ASHLAND — Ashland Elementary School students are experiencing how learning can take place anytime, anywhere. They have the materials they need and the ability to interact with teachers daily using Team websites. Visit aesk8.org to see resources posted by staff.
Grade eight student Eliza Foote recently shared her thoughts in an email, “It is really nice to be able to communicate with the AES staff each day. I don’t think they realize how large of a part they play in our lives. It has been hard for me not to have them with me during classwork but knowing that they are still supporting me is incredible."
