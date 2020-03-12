LACONIA — Registration for the annual Fun Spot Triathlon is still available.

This year's event on Saturday, March 21, will include family activities including candlepin bowling, miniature golf, pinball, electronic darts, skee-ball, a pizza buffet, and a raffle for a vacation for two.

Funds from the event will support Live and Let Live Farm of Chichester and other organizations dedicated to saving animals.

Team check-in begins at 10 a.m. on March 21, at Funspot, 579 Endicott St. N. To learn more, visit charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/funspottriathlon2020.

