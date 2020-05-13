LACONIA — GOT LUNCH! Laconia is now accepting applications for their summer lunch delivery program, open to all Laconia school-aged children. Deliveries will begin Monday, June 22, and registrations should be received. by Monday, June 15, to receive the first delivery. Registration will continue throughout the summer, closing one week before each delivery date.
Families need to submit a new registration form to participate, even if they participated last year. Register online by visiting gotlunchlaconia.org. Paper copies of the form will be in the Friday bags being distributed by school buses, and are available at the Laconia library.
