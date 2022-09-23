Did you ever want to learn how to make your very own T-shirts, mugs, and signs? Makers Mill is teaming up with Carroll Academy to offer a 12-week "Cricut Maker Marketing" class starting Wednesday, Oct. 5. (Courtesy photo)
WOLFEBORO — Did you ever want to learn how to make your very own T-shirts, mugs, and signs? Now you can. Makers Mill is teaming up with Carroll Academy to offer a "Cricut Maker Marketing" class.
This is a 12-session progressive class that occurs weekly on Wednesday evenings beginning Wednesday, Oct. 5, running through Dec. 14. (every Wednesday evening except Nov 23.). All classes will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and take place at Makers Mill, 23 Bay St..
This course will explore how to effectively integrate the use of computer technology into your visual art through the use of a Cricut Maker. Sharpen your skills working with the design process as you imagine, create, and innovate with project based learning, where you create projects and utilize classroom resources. Explore color theory, industry trends, spatial arrangements, and other visual art basics. Students will design imagery using a variety of materials such as paper, fabric, vinyl and wood. Additionally, students will be asked to consider different careers in the field of design, and build confidence while creating eye-catching designs.
This class is a partnership between Carroll Academy and Makers Mill. Carroll Academy will be handling all registrations. Limited space available. Register at carrollcountyadulteducation.com or by calling 603-323-5100. Carroll Academy accepts cash or checks. Scholarships are available if anyone finds that finances are a barrier to participation.
