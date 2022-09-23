Cricut

Did you ever want to learn how to make your very own T-shirts, mugs, and signs? Makers Mill is teaming up with Carroll Academy to offer a 12-week "Cricut Maker Marketing" class starting Wednesday, Oct. 5. (Courtesy photo)

WOLFEBORO — Did you ever want to learn how to make your very own T-shirts, mugs, and signs? Now you can. Makers Mill is teaming up with Carroll Academy to offer a "Cricut Maker Marketing" class.

This is a 12-session progressive class that occurs weekly on Wednesday evenings beginning Wednesday, Oct. 5,  running through Dec. 14. (every Wednesday evening except Nov 23.). All classes will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and take place at Makers Mill, 23 Bay St..

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.