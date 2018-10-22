MANCHESTER — As influenza activity picks up, the American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets to ensure a strong blood supply for patients in need.
Blood and platelets can only be given by donors who are feeling well. One way to maintain health is to get a flu vaccine each fall. There is no waiting period to give blood or platelets after receiving a flu shot, as long as the donor is symptom-free and fever-free.
Upcoming opportunities to give blood locally include:
Nov. 2 in New Hampton, 2-7 p.m. at New Hampton School, 70 Main St.
Nov. 3 in Tilton, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Tanger Outlet Center, 120 Laconia Road
Nov. 8 in Alton, 1-6 p.m. at Saint Katharine Drexel Church, 40 Hidden Springs Road
Nov. 8 and Nov. 15 in Laconia. Nov. 8, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Viant, 45 Lexington Drive, and Nov. 15, 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. at the Woodside Building, 227 Ledges Drive.
Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed this fall after Hurricanes Michael and Florence forced the cancellation of about 200 blood drives, leaving thousands of units of blood and platelets uncollected.
Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).
