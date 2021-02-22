MANCHESTER — Record-breaking cold and winter storms across much of the U.S. has forced the cancellation of hundreds of American Red Cross blood drives in about 30 states and caused more than 15,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give now to ensure blood products are available for patient emergencies when help can’t wait.
Every day thousands of patients rely on lifesaving blood donations. The need for blood is constant, even during snowstorms and the COVID-19 pandemic. To help ensure lifesaving patient care isn’t impacted, individuals in areas unaffected by severe weather are urged to make appointments to donate by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Belknap
Alton
3/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Saint Katharine Drexel Church, 40 Hidden Springs Road
Belmont
3/11/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St. Joseph Church, 96 Main Street
3/8/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Joseph Church, 96 Main Street
Gilford
3/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 18 Wesley Way
Laconia
2/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Leavitt Park House, 334 Elm St.
3/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Leavitt Park House, 334 Elm St.
Meredith
2/23/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Meredith Office Complex, 8 Maple St., Suite 1
3/3/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Meredith Office Complex, 8 Maple St, Suite 1
Tilton
2/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Tanger Outlet Center, 120 Laconia Road
3/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Tanger Outlet Center, 120 Laconia Road
Carroll
Moultonborough
2/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Moultonborough Lions Club, 139 Old Route 109A
3/5/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Moultonborough Lions Club, 139 Old Route 109A
Wolfeboro
3/11/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Huggins Hospital, 240 South Main Street
3/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Brewster Academy, 41 Academy Drive
Bristol
2/23/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Marian Center, 17 West Shore Rd.
3/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Marian Center, 17 West Shore Rd.
Holderness
3/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Holderness Masonic Lodge, 1 US Route 3
Plymouth
3/10/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Common Man Inn, 231 Main Street
3/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Common Man Inn, 231 Main Street
