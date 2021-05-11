MANCHESTER — The American Red Cross along with actor James Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly, have joined together to urge all who are healthy to make this a summer full of life for patients by scheduling an appointment to give blood or platelets.
The Van Der Beek family knows firsthand how important blood donations are in a health crisis. In the past year, Kimberly Van Der Beek experienced back-to-back pregnancy losses. Each time she needed emergency hospital care and blood transfusions to save her life.
“Donating blood is something that I’ve always done throughout my life,” said James Van Der Beek. “It seemed important. But I never knew how important until the woman I love most was in a situation where that much blood made the difference between life and death. It just brought it home in a very real way.”
Individuals of all blood types are urged to schedule an appointment now to give blood, and in most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility. Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In thanks for making it a summer full of life, those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma in May will automatically be entered for a chance to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps five*, powered by Suburban Propane, via their SuburbanCares initiative. The Red Cross is also thanking those who come to donate May 28-June 13 with a limited-edition T-shirt, while supplies last.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities May 16-June 13
Belknap
Alton
June 3: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saint Katharine Drexel Church, 40 Hidden Springs Road
Belmont
May 18: 1 - 6 p.m., St. Joseph Church, 96 Main Street
May 25: 1 - 6 p.m., St. Joseph Church, 96 Main Street
Laconia
May 27: 12:30 - 5 p.m., Leavitt Park House, 334 Elm St.
June10: 1 - 6 p.m., Leavitt Park House, 334 Elm St.
Meredith
June 4: noon - 6 p.m., St. Charles Borromeo Church, 300 Route 25
Tilton
May 26: 1 - 6 p.m., Tanger Outlet Center, 120 Laconia Road
June 11: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Tanger Outlet Center, 120 Laconia Road
June 5: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Tanger Outlet Center, 120 Laconia Road
Carroll
Moultonborough
May 28: 12:30 - 5 p.m., Moultonborough Lions Club, 139 Old Route 109A
Wolfeboro
May 24: noon - 5 p.m., The Wolfeboro Inn, 90 N Main Street
June 10: 12:30 - 6 p.m., The Wolfeboro Inn, 90 N Main Street
Grafton
Bristol
May 18: 12:30 - 5 p.m., Marian Center, 17 West Shore Rd.
June 8: noon - 5 p.m., Marian Center, 17 West Shore Rd.
Holderness
May 20: 1 - 5:30 p.m., Holderness Masonic Lodge, 1 US Route 3
Plymouth
May 24: noon - 6 p.m., Common Man Inn, 231 Main Street
June 2: noon - 5 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 354 Fairgrounds Rd
* Restrictions apply. Winner must provide tow vehicle with the appropriate tow capacity for use with the prize vehicle at all times, i.e., such as a full-sized truck or SUV, in order to take delivery of the prize (2021 Coachmen Clipper Cadet 21CBH, estimated at 5,000 pounds). Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/SummerFullOfLife.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.