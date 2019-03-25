MANCHESTER — The Third Annual Beyond the Boots is on Tuesday, March 26, at 5:30 p.m. at Manchester Country Club in Bedford, presented by Envy Sports Club & Cafe and McIntyre Ski Area. Beyond the Boots will feature 17 models, including 16 veterans representing all five branches and a Gold Star Mother, showing how they have transitioned from their fatigues to everyday fashions, available from local businesses.
Guests will enjoy fashions by Benton Shoe Co., Britches of Concord, Fabulous Looks Boutique, Fresh of Nashua, Indigo Blues & Co., Manchester Harley-Davidson, and Men’s Wearhouse, as well as heavy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, a silent auction featuring more than 30 items, an Easterseals Military & Veterans Services consumer moment, and a presentation to honor Tony Matos of Altos.
In addition to presenting sponsors, the show receives support from sponsors including Great New Hampshire Restaurants, Granite Group Benefits, Kurt Wicks Allstate, Soil Away, Wells Fargo Advisors, The Constant Family, Franklin Savings Bank, HK Powersports, and SK Lawyers.
Tickets for Beyond the Boots are $40, available by visiting vetscount.org/nh.
