GILFORD — This coming Saturday, on September 25, Ramblin’ Vewe Farm Day will be open for its Fall Farm Day festival from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Located at 637 Morrill Street, the farm has been a working farm for many years, with the past 35 years serving as a sheep farm. The farm specializes in Targhee and Suffolk sheep as well as making hay and selling strawberries in season. There is a popular trail system on the property, but during this year’s Farm Day there will be a variety of fun events and opportunities for learning for everyone.
Starting at 10 a.m. the farm will be offering hayrides, fiber arts demonstrations and opportunities to try spinning and needle felting, as well as scavenger hunts, games, and meeting some farm animals. There is the possibility that we may have newborn lamb.
There will be a sheep shearing demonstration given by farm manager Jeff Keyser at approximately 11 a.m. Following that you can visit Shepherd’s Hut Market and see the way the wool is taken and processed using a variety of combs. Needle felting will be demonstrated in the Hut, and you will have the opportunity to try it yourself. Spinning will be going on all day in the barn and you are welcomed to bring your spindles or wheels and join the fun. There will be an opportunity to try spinning yourself as well.
While there is no admission for the event, there will be a cost of $5 per pumpkin that includes a hay ride to get it from the field. At 2:00 p.m. there will be a pie auction. Shepherd’s Hut Market will be open as well, selling all types of needle felting equipment and wool as well as vegetables an d other goods from the store.
If you have any questions about the event, call the farm at 603-524-2217. Information about the fiber arts is available from Joyce Keyser at 603-393-4696.
