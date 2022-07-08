LACONIA — The 45th annual Belknap Mill Quilters Guild Quilt Show and Mysterious Quilt Journey will be taking place on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25 at the Belknap Mill, the Guild’s sponsor, 25 Beacon St., the Laconia Senior Center, 532 Main St., and The Conference Center (opposite the Senior Center) at Lakes Region Mental Health.
A crew of volunteers will soon be busy setting up tables and racks, where over a hundred display quilts will be taken in, registered, sorted, and assigned their hanging spot for the show beginning on Saturday morning. There will be vendors coming in with a vast range of merchandise for sale. Anything from sewing machines, to fabric and patterns, to sewing needles can be found. The BMQG will also have their annual quilt and basket raffles, Attic Corner and Quilted Treasures, along with food trucks and many restaurants within walking distance.
Whether one enjoys seeing traditional or modern quilt patterns, there is something for everyone. It is a great weekend to come and view the beautiful quilts, take in a demonstration, or find the latest in machines, fabrics, and notions, while having the chance to vote on your favorites. The popular voting ends at noon on Sunday, with ribbons being presented at the end of the day.
Show hours are Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. -5 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information, please visit the Guild’s website www.bmqg.org.
