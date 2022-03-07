PLYMOUTH — Student Artwork Featured at Plymouth State University’s Museum of the White Mountains in Emerging Exhibition
Artists' work from every level and discipline of the University's art program will be on display through March 28
PLYMOUTH — The Museum of the White Mountains at Plymouth State University will open its annual juried student art exhibition on Tuesday, March 15. Emerging celebrates the multitude of talent and passion of PSU student artists and the vast spectrum of the University’s art program.
Students submit their best pieces, regardless of their level of expertise or experience. Awards are given at each level of artmaking, in correspondence with the course level for which the piece was created, and one piece is selected as the overall “Best in Show.” Work from beginner to advanced classes is included, and an open level comprises artwork created by students of all experience levels on their own, independent of a class.
"As an art history professor, I'm fascinated by how the Annual Juried Student Exhibition provides a snapshot of our PSU community at this moment in time,” said Sarah Parrish, Ph.D., assistant professor of art history and art history coordinator at PSU. “Colors, themes and materials across the exhibition give insight into the mood, interests and values of our student body.”
This year’s submissions were judged by Inez McDermott, professor of art and art history at New England College and an experienced curator, and Jay Mead, artist and art instructor from Norwich, Vermont, who focuses on environmental art. Judging was based on the quality of the artwork concept, execution and presentation.
The exhibit opens to PSU students on Monday, March 14, and to the public from Tuesday, March 15 — Monday, March 28.
For information about Emerging: Annual Student Juried Art Exhibition, visit:plymouth.edu/mwm/emerging-2022. Entrance to the museum is free of charge to the public but advance online registration is required.
