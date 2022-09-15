PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University will host a day-long community-wide "Choose Love"event to promote collective wellbeing on Saturday, Sept. 24. PSU’s Office of Community Impact and Student Government Association will welcome "Choose Love Movement" founder Scarlett Lewis to campus and invites the public to enjoy an opening presentation by Lewis followed by an afternoon of free, family-friendly activities on Alumni Green.
Lewis’ six-year-old son, Jesse Lewis, was murdered during the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting tragedy in 2012. The incident, and Jesse’s heroic actions in his final moments, inspired Lewis to create the "Choose Love Movement" to promote character development and social emotional learning.
The event will kick off with an opening presentation by Choose Love founder Scarlett Lewis at the Silver Center for the Arts, followed by activities embodying the four tenets of Choose Love, which are courage, gratitude, forgiveness and compassion in action. Activities, available from 1 to 3 p.m. on Alumni Green, include photos with Liberty, the Concord Police comfort dog, writing thank you letters to yourself and loved ones, rock painting and more.
A special performance by PSU’s TIGER theatre company will take place at the Hartman Union Building Fireplace Lounge. TIGER (Theatre Integrating Guidance, Education and Responsibility) is a professional theatre company comprising PSU students and professional actors who present programs designed to help children, schools, parents and communities deal proactively and positively with social issues and concerns facing children in schools today. The troupe celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.
