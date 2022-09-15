PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University will host a day-long community-wide "Choose Love"event to promote collective wellbeing on Saturday, Sept. 24. PSU’s Office of Community Impact and Student Government Association will welcome "Choose Love Movement" founder Scarlett Lewis to campus and invites the public to enjoy an opening presentation by Lewis followed by an afternoon of free, family-friendly activities on Alumni Green.

Lewis’ six-year-old son, Jesse Lewis, was murdered during the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting tragedy in 2012. The incident, and Jesse’s heroic actions in his final moments, inspired Lewis to create the "Choose Love Movement" to promote character development and social emotional learning.

