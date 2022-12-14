Plymouth State University received a commendation

Ten students enrolled in a special, one-semester course at Plymouth State University received a commendation from Governor Chris Sununu on Dec. 8, for their research and recommendations on how to repurpose 40 acres near the White Mountain Paper Company in Gorham, currently used for wastewater lagoons. From left, PSU students Joseph Mitchell, Anton Friberg, Ethan Stuckless, Grace Burns, Austin Malool-Juneau, Jack Berrigan, Elisabeth Russell, Goldie Graulich, Tyrese James, and Eion Hamell-Kelleher. (Courtesy photo)

PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University students recently presented their research findings and proposed seven recommendations for how 40 acres of wastewater lagoon property at the White Mountain Paper Company in Gorham, might be developed, should the company execute its plan to decommission the lagoon and establish a closed loop connection to a municipal treatment plant.

The 10 students enrolled in Special Topics in Law and Entrepreneurship, through a sponsored collaboration with the paper mill, presented their recommendations on Dec. 8, before WMPC majority owner Evan Behrens, PSU President Donald L. Birx, Ph.D., Executive Councilor Joseph Kenney and other state and community representatives, including Gorham Town Manager Denise Vallee, Chuck Henderson from Senator Jeanne Shaheen’s office, and Brian Bresnahan from Congresswomen Anne Kuster’s office.

