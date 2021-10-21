PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University is guaranteeing admission to its Bachelor of Science in Business Administration program for all business graduates from any of the Community College System of New Hampshire institutions. Starting in fall 2022, students who have received an associate degree in business from any of the 11 CCSNH locations can enroll in PSU’s business administration program and complete years three and four of the program online or as residential students. All students who complete the free New Hampshire Transfer Connections application will be guaranteed enrollment in the program.
This block transfer program is the first and only program of its kind in New Hampshire, and highlights PSU’s commitment to providing accessible and affordable transfer pathways for students from the state’s community college system. In following this pathway, a student’s associate degree will be credited as years one and two of their undergraduate coursework. When students enroll at PSU for year three, they will be taking classes alongside PSU’s four-year business administration students. Upon graduation from the program, transfer students will receive a certificate in Transformative Innovation & Design Entrepreneurship, in addition to a Bachelor of Science degree.
“We wanted to create an easy pathway for students who have completed an associate degree to continue their education. We designed this program with a student-centric approach to transfers admissions,” said Matt Wallace, Director of Admissions at PSU. “Too often, transfer credits are treated on a course-by-course basis and students tend to lose credits for courses they have already completed and paid for. Our program acknowledges all the work students have done to achieve an associate degree.”
Students who are interested in the transfer program should follow the admissions deadline outlined at www.plymouth.edu/transfer for the semester in which they plan to enroll.
For more information about the transfer program, visit go.plymouth.edu/transferagreements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.