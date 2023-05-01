PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University’s unique Integrated Cluster Model enables students to connect their academic and extra-curricular interests with real-world projects, global challenges, and diverse cultures while fostering personal growth from their first days on campus until long after graduation. Throughout their four years, students engage in real-world projects while collaborating with peers and faculty from other disciplines, as well as businesses and organizations, community leaders and others. Each spring, students share their projects with the campus community and the public at PSU’s Showcase of Student Engagement.
The 2023 Showcase of Student Engagement will take place on Friday, May 5, from 2 to 5 p.m., at the Merrill Place Conference Center on the PSU campus. Students from various disciplines including the sciences, arts and humanities will display and demonstrate their projects, which run the gamut from a digital presentation on art therapy for college students to several poster presentations investigating the neurobiology of the American horseshoe crab to a poster presentation on predicting bank failure with catastrophe theory, among others.
The campus community and the public are invited to explore projects and to discuss the processes, research and scholarly achievements with student presenters. Admission is free.
