MEREDITH — Nineteen local businesses and organizations put their scariest, funniest, and best business-related scarecrows on display this year for the Greater Meredith Program Promotion Committee’s annual scarecrow contest.
Hermit Woods Winery received the First Place Judges’ Award, with Overhead Door Options, Inc. receiving a Judges’ Honorable Mention in the Spooktacular Scarecrow Contest.
Friends of the Meredith Library won the Best Scariest Scarecrow Award. The Best Funniest Scarecrow was that of the Meredith Bay Colony Club. The Best Business-Related Award went to Breakthrough Properties, and Mello Moose Coffee House received the Funniest Business-Related Award. The People’s Choice was awarded to Little Dog Paper Co.
The judges agreed that the competition was a notch above previous years, making it very difficult to judge, and they congratulate those who participated: Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, Breakthrough Properties, Chic & Antique, Edward Jones Investments, Friends of the Meredith Library, Hermit Woods Winery, Innisfree Bookstore, Little Dog Paper Co., Lovering Volvo, Melcher & Prescott Insurance, Mello Moose Coffee House, Meredith Bay Colony Club, Meredith Historical Society, Moulton Farm, Overhead Door Options, Inc., The Fitness Edge, and Viola Salon at Mill Falls.
