MEREDITH — The Meredith Public Library, 91 Main St., invites the community to a lecture titled "Having a Fine Time in Manchester: Vintage Post Cards and Local History" on Thursday, July 18 at 6:30 p.m.
Postcards have many stories to tell about landscape, disastrous events like fires or floods, daily folk customs, and the identity of place. During the golden age of the postcard, before telephones, personal messages could contain anything from the mundane well wishes to the perspectives of newly-landed immigrants. The lecture will be presented by Robert Perreault, and is sponsored by New Hampshire Humanities and the Friends of the Meredith Library. Light refreshments will be served.
