WOLFEBORO — The Wright Museum will welcome Aimee Fogg and Robbe Meers on Tuesday, July 19. This is the ninth program of the Wright Museum’s 2022 Ron Goodgame and Donna Canney Education Series.
Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery located in Homburg, Belgium, is the final resting place for 7,992 American WWII service members, including 38 men from NH. In 2010, Aimee Gagnon Fogg began the journey of researching her great-uncle PFC Paul M. Lavoie and discovering the stories of the men of Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery.
Join Aimee and Robbe as they introduce the men of Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery and discuss the importance of remembrance.
Aimee Gagnon Fogg is the founder and director of They Speak: Voices of Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery, which is dedicated to collecting the personal stories and photos of the nearly 8,400 men of HCAC. She is also the author of several publications.
Robbe Meers of Zutendaal, Belgium, is the adopter of many soldiers at both Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery and Netherlands American Cemetery.
Doors open at 6 p.m., the program begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19 at the Wright Museum’s DuQuoin Education Center, 77 Center Street. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made online at www.wrightmuseum.org/lecture-series or by calling 603-569-1212.
For more information about the 2022 Lecture Series, or museum, visit wrightmuseum.org.
