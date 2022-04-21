LACONIA — Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative is looking for kids and adults ages 6 and up to fill out the cast of this summer's show — Seussical the Musical. The production will be performed Aug. 12-14 at the Colonial Theatre. Auditions will be held at the Belknap Mill on Sunday, May 15, and at the Colonial on Monday, May 16. Rehearsals will start in June and generally be Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays. For information for auditions and the registration form, visit belknapmill.org/seussical.
Directed by Bryan Halperin, with music direction by Karina Allayne and choreography by Jenna Rogato, Seussical will be Powerhouse’s first multi-age summer musical production, which they hope will start an annual tradition. Seussical is part of Powerhouse’s 2022 Colonial Series sponsored by Bank of New Hampshire and RE/Max Bayside. The 2022 season is sponsored by Spectacle Live and Grappone Mazda, and this production is sponsored by Lovering Volvo. “We greatly value all the sponsors who make productions like this possible,” said Halperin.
For more details, visit belknapmill.org or email powerhouse@belknapmill.org.
