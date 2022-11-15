LACONIA — Fifty-nine community members ranging in age from 7-70+ have begun rehearsals for the 2022 presentation of Joel Mercier’s "A Christmas Carol: The Musical Ghost Story." Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative, the theatre program at the Belknap Mill and resident theatre company of the Colonial Theatre, has once again partnered with NCCA at Jean’s Playhouse in Lincoln to bring this holiday favorite to the Colonial Theatre stage for four performances Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 16-18.

Powerhouse producer Bryan Halperin says, “Last year we had 39 cast members and felt the show was a big success in challenging our participants and entertaining the audience. We are thrilled that this year we found a way to include even more members of our theatre community.”

