LACONIA — Fifty-nine community members ranging in age from 7-70+ have begun rehearsals for the 2022 presentation of Joel Mercier’s "A Christmas Carol: The Musical Ghost Story." Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative, the theatre program at the Belknap Mill and resident theatre company of the Colonial Theatre, has once again partnered with NCCA at Jean’s Playhouse in Lincoln to bring this holiday favorite to the Colonial Theatre stage for four performances Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 16-18.
Powerhouse producer Bryan Halperin says, “Last year we had 39 cast members and felt the show was a big success in challenging our participants and entertaining the audience. We are thrilled that this year we found a way to include even more members of our theatre community.”
The big change from last year is the addition of a choir of carolers who will entertain audiences pre-show with a presentation of traditional christmas carols for those who come early, and then join the cast from the theatre boxes to add their voices to the group numbers in the musical. Says Halperin, “We also hope that our carolers will do some community outreach and spread some holiday cheer at other locations.”
Also new this year is three-time NH Theatre Award winner Ray Dudley taking on the role of Ebeneezer Scrooge. Ray has been seen on professional and community stages throughout New Hampshire but makes his home in the Lakes Region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.