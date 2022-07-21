LACONIA — One of the most frequently produced plays in the world, John Cariani’s "Almost, Maine" will come to the Colonial Theatre this fall. Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative is looking for 18 NH actors to take on the dynamic cast of characters of this fictional Maine town.

The first round of auditions will be through video submissions, followed by in-person callbacks at the Colonial on Monday, Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m. Actors will be contacted if they are needed at callbacks. Some actors may be cast directly from their video. All the details on what to prepare for the video and how to submit can be found at https://www.belknapmill.org/almostmaine.

