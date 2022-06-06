TILTON — The U.S. Tennis Association of New England has named Tilton as the newest site for the New England Social Tennis League. Tilton will join 25 other cities and towns across New England this summer as a host site for the one of the fastest growing adult tennis leagues in the country.
“We are thrilled to be expanding our New Hampshire coverage. We have heard the demand for adult tennis in the Lakes Region, and we are hoping this league will offer a new and exciting social play opportunity for adults on outdoor courts,” said Sarah Wishart, USTA New England, Director of Recreational Programs & Facilities.
Tilton will be New Hampshire’s second league site in the state, following the approval of a Manchester site this past spring.
The New England Social League began in Brookline, MA in 2015, and now in its eighth year, boasts more than 1,500 players across four New England states.
The Tilton league is for players ages 21+ and is open to all skill levels. Matches will run from 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays from July 7 through Aug. 4 on the Tilton School courts. The price is $50 per player, which includes five weeks of tennis, balls, a player gift and end-of-season prizes.
To register, or for more information about the New England Social Tennis League, visit http://usta.com/newengland/socialleague. Registration closes July 6.
