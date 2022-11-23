Left to right, winners of the Turkey Shoot Out, Jeff Dunn, of Newport, VT, second place, Ricky LePage of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, first place, and Tim Merrill of Gilmanton, third place. (Courtesy photo)
LACONIA — On Saturday the 19th Pool players came from across the region, Vermont, Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire to play in the Tavern Players Magazine’s 27th annual “Turkey Shoot Out” to help raise food for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. The event was held at the Granite State Music Hall in downtown Laconia. Last years event was held in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, but Ron Boucher who heads up the event said, “I need to bring this back home, our area needs all the help it can get in these trying times.”
With almost 40 players in attendance, they were able to raise close to a $1,000 in non-perishable food items. Each player who attends must pay an entry fee and bring several non-perishable food items. The players win prizes along with cash that is provided by sponsors like Twisted Tea, Pabst Blue Ribbon, Teremana Tequila, Jagermiester, Absolut and Jameson. An additional $150 is added to the cash payout which comes from Manager, Kenny Tosier at Granite State Music Hall.
Some of the prizes consist of snowboards, Yeti coolers and beach chairs. All of this makes it very exciting day of pool as players compete in matches that are a race to the best three out of five in a double elimination bracket. Along with cash and prizes throughout the day several turkeys are raffled off which are provided by Granite State Music Hall and Tavern Players Magazine for anyone who might be at the event and the top three players also win turkeys.
This event has run throughout the Tri-State area for the last 27 years and was originally started in North Conway at a place called Chelsea’s Billiards, presently called the O Club. Tavern Players will be heading up a “Toys for Tot” pool tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Granite State Music Hall. Boucher says he plans on keeping this one local also. Look for the upcoming ad in the Sun in the next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.