PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth Regional Senior Center, part of Grafton County Senior Citizens Council, is sponsoring a trip to the Canadian island of Coudres on Sept. 14-19, which includes round-trip motorcoach transportation, five nights' lodging (including three nights on the Island), 11 meals, and guided tours.
Travelers do not need to live in Grafton County or be a participant of any of senior centers or other trips the group offers.
The cost is $725, or $700 if paid in full at the time of registration.
Participants must register for the trip no later than June 1, when final payment is due.
For more information, contact Robin Koczur, activities and volunteer coordinator, at 603-0536-1204, or email rkoczur@gcscc.org.
