PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth Rotary canceled its traditional penny sale this year, but will still fundraise to support community students and youth through a new event. The club will host a virtual "Plymouth's Got Talent."
Through Thursday, Oct. 15, individuals, families and groups can submit videos to register. Videos of the acts will be put to a vote, and audiences can vote for their favorites for $1 each.
Voting will begin on Sunday, Nov. 1, and a live event will be shown on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m. on Pemi Baker TV, Facebook and YouTube. Voting ends Sunday, Nov. 15, with winners receiving cash prizes for most votes received in the adult, child and pet categories.
Event sponsorships are available for business leaders, individuals and past supporters of the penny sale.
For instructions about talent acts, categories, registration forms, timelines, voting instructions and sponsorship opportunities, visit Plymouthsgottalent.com.
