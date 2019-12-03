BELMONT — The Lakes Region Planet Fitness location in Belmont, as well as the 18 other clubs statewide, are now Toys for Tots drop-off zones, accepting new, unwrapped toy donations through Thursday, Dec. 5.
Planet Fitness in Belmont is at 96 Daniel Webster Highway. Other locations are in Concord, Derry, Dover, Goffstown, Keene, Lee, Manchester, Merrimack, Nashua, Plaistow, Portsmouth, Raymond, Rochester, Salem, Seabrook, and Stratham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.